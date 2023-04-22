Randolph man Richard Maurice killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Route 24 in Avon

AVON - A Randolph man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning on Route 24 in Avon.

Just before 2:30 a.m., State Police said a 2020 Toyota Camry rear-ended the tractor-trailer, then went into the median and caught fire. The tractor-trailer also went off the road and struck a guardrail.

The Camry's driver, 30-year-old Richard Maurice, was pulled from the car before it became engulfed in flames. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.