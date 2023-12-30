2 charged with staging robberies to commit visa fraud in Massachusetts

HINGHAM - Two men were arrested after federal officials said they staged robberies to commit visa fraud.

The robberies took place at convenience stores and fast food restaurants across the country, including at least four in Massachusetts. Immigrant employees allegedly hired the two men to stage the fake holdups so the immigrants could say they were victims of crimes. This would then help bolster their applications to stay in the United States.

Rambhai Patel and Balwinder Singh were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Patel was arrested in Seattle and Singh was arrested in New York City.