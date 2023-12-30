Watch CBS News
Local News

2 charged with staging robberies to commit visa fraud in Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 charged with staging robberies to commit visa fraud
2 charged with staging robberies to commit visa fraud 00:26

HINGHAM - Two men were arrested after federal officials said they staged robberies to commit visa fraud.

The robberies took place at convenience stores and fast food restaurants across the country, including at least four in Massachusetts. Immigrant employees allegedly hired the two men to stage the fake holdups so the immigrants could say they were victims of crimes. This would then help bolster their applications to stay in the United States.

Rambhai Patel and Balwinder Singh were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Patel was arrested in Seattle and Singh was arrested in New York City.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 9:53 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.