Rally in Framingham calls for Congress to pass assault weapons ban

FRAMINGHAM - A Mother's Day weekend rally was held Saturday in Framingham, where attendees called for more action from Congress to reduce gun violence.

This year is on pace to become one of the worst on record for mass shootings in America. Saturday's demonstration was one of many held across the country urging Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban. The group said gun sales have exploded over the last several years, including a 25 percent increase in the sales of assault weapons.

At the rally, the group formed a symbolic human chain around Hemenway Elementary School.

"And this is something we have solutions for," said Rep. Katherine Clark. "It is long past time we get these guns of war off our streets, out of our schools, and that we send our kids to school knowing they're going to come home safely to us."

May 24th will mark one year since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman armed with an assault rifle.