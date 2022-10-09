Rally calls for state to adopt Indigenous Peoples Day

BOSTON -- Members of the Indigenous community rallied alongside some of their allies and marched across Boston this weekend.

They were observing Indigenous Peoples Day in the city and they're calling for the day to be recognized statewide.

The president of the North American Indian Center of Boston shared a message for lawmakers. "Sign the bill that says Indigenous Peoples Day replaces Christopher Columbus Day, repeal any form of Italian-American Heritage Day that is on our day," said Jean-Luc Pierite.

This year, Indigenous Peoples Day, Columbus Day, and Italian-American Heritage Day are all being observed on Monday.