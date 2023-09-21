Raising Voices Festival commemorates 250th anniversary of Boston Tea Party

BOSTON – The 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party is approaching, and city is beginning to celebrate this weekend.

The Raising Voices Festival is a celebration of art, music, poetry and the power of protest.

"So we've got two days of musicians and artists and poets and theatrical performers, performing on three stages here in downtown Boston. One indoors here at Old South Meeting House," said Nat Sheidley, president and CEO of Revolutionary Spaces. "I think that the challenge of having our voices heard is the central challenge that runs through all of American history. So it's really powerful to see people come together and find that voice."

That's why the Old South Meeting House Meeting is such an important fixture in this weekend's festivities.

It was there a group of 5,000 people met in 1773 to debate British taxation

"The questions that were debated in this space 250 years ago, we are still grappling with them today right now," Sheidley said. "How is my voice heard? What's my recourse if my voice is silenced or overlooked? Our commemoration should be about, not only the past but out present moment."

Raising a voice has never been something this city is shy about

"Bostonians have never been shy about expressing themselves and it's just as true today, as it was 250 years ago," Sheidley said. "This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that we have been at the center of this struggle for a long time."