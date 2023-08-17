Rainy summer leaves farmers plagued with flooded fields and damaged crops

DRACUT - From potatoes to corn, some Massachusetts farmers are dealing with the effects of a rainy summer that has impacted their prime growing and harvesting season.

By now, the potato crop at Farmer Dave's in Dracut should be lush and green but a good portion of the crop is sitting in a flooded lower field. It's no longer about profit but salvaging useable food, according to owner Dave Dumaresq.

"Typically an acre of potatoes should yield between 20 to 30,000 pounds. In these conditions, we're lucky if we're going to get 5,000 pounds," said Dumaresq.

Farmer Paul Gove, who owns Gove Farm in Leominster, said he could walk through rows of corn stalks and pick just about every ear, but not this year.

"Because of the stress from the weather, the corn hasn't filled up to the top," said Gove. He's lost half his corn crop, which is a local staple and a draw for customers at his farm stand. "When we look at every ear and throw 80 to 90 percent away because it's not good enough, it's disappointing for the customer."

Peaches were already a total loss from extreme February cold, the tomatoes are hanging in though showing some stress. The problem for farmers is always the unpredictability of weather, but this has been a season of extremes.

"There's a forecast for showers and then we get two inches," said Gove. "It washes nutrients out of the soil, it keeps the soil waterlogged so the roots don't get enough air."

It remains anyone's guess if they can dry out for the rest of the season as they continue to plant. Dumaresq said resiliency is also part of the job.

"It hurts but you also know that it's all up to Mother Nature. You never know what the situation is gonna be."