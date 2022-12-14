Raiders designate Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow to return ahead of game vs. Patriots

Patriots 5th Quarter: Defense continues to carry the team while offense struggles

BOSTON -- Two critical components of the Raiders' passing game are on their way back to the field.

The Raiders on Wednesday designated both tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve.

Raiders have designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2022

Waller had been on IR with a hamstring injury, while Renfrow was dealing with an oblique injury.

Renfrow hasn't played since a Week 9 Raiders loss in Jacksonville, while Waller last played in a Week 5 loss in Kansas City.

Renfrow has caught 21 passes for 192 yards in six games this season. He topped 1,000 yards last year, catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl spot in the process.

Waller topped 1,100 yards in both 2019 and 2020, but was limited to 11 games in 2021, when he caught 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns. In five games this year, he's caught 16 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown.

The procedural move does not necessarily mean that either Waller or Renfrow will join the active roster this week, but the opportunity is now there if either or both are healthy enough to play.

The 5-8 Raiders host the 7-6 Patriots on Sunday in Las Vegas.