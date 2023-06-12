Rafting, glamping, and moose watching at Northeast Whitewater
Sponsored by New England Chevy Dealers
Located in Moosehead Lake, Maine, Northeast Whitewater is an outdoor adventure destination offering a wide range of activities surrounded by the beauty and wildlife of Maine's north woods. From whitewater rafting to moose watching to overnight glamping and more, it's the ultimate Maine adventure experience.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.