New England Living

Rafting, glamping, and moose watching at Northeast Whitewater

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

New England Living: Northeast Whitewater
New England Living: Northeast Whitewater

Located in Moosehead Lake, Maine, Northeast Whitewater is an outdoor adventure destination offering a wide range of activities surrounded by the beauty and wildlife of Maine's north woods. From whitewater rafting to moose watching to overnight glamping and more, it's the ultimate Maine adventure experience.

