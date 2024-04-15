Rafael Devers, Tyler O'Neill bang heads in scary collision at Fenway Park

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers and Tyler O'Neill are two of the biggest players on the Red Sox roster, both in size and impact on the team. They collided during Monday's matinee game, leading to a pretty scary scene at Fenway Park.

Devers and O'Neill banged heads while chasing a pop fly by Cleveland's Estavan Florial in the top of the seventh Monday afternoon. Devers tracked the soft popup into the outfield and made the catch, but O'Neill couldn't slow down after giving chase himself. He crashed into Devers, and the back of the third baseman's head smashing into O'Neill's face. It sent the outfielder's glasses flying and both players to the ground in pain.

Very bad outfield collision for the Red Sox, Tyler O'Neill appears to have gotten the worst of it pic.twitter.com/pnYdc2w6aF — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 15, 2024

Devers somehow held on for the final out of the inning. But he remained face down on the grass for a few moments after the collision and then sat dazed while the Boston training staff surrounded him and O'Neill. O'Neill held a cut above his eye before he was given a towel to stop the bleeding.

Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox walk off the field with trainers after colliding during the seventh of a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

O'Neill left the game after walking off the field, and the Red Sox will be hoping that it's nothing serious. The outfielder has been spectacular in his first weeks with the team after signing as a free agent in the offseason, currently sitting tied for the MLB lead with seven homers on the year.

While O'Neill had to leave after the collision, Devers appears to have escaped anything serious and remained in the game. Monday was the third baseman's first game since last week, after Devers missed Boston's previous four games with a shoulder injury.