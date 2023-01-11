Red Sox announce 10-year extension with Rafael Devers

BOSTON -- The Red Sox made it official Wednesday morning, announcing the team's 10-year contract extension with third baseman Rafael Devers. The deal will keep Devers in Boston through the 2033 season.

While the Red Sox did not disclose figures, the deal is reportedly worth $313.5 million and includes a $20 million signing bonus, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The massive contract carries an annual average value of just over $29 million, which is the richest contract for a third baseman in MLB history, and the biggest contract ever given out by the Red Sox.

Devers, 26, hit .295 with an .879 OPS in 2022, clubbing 27 homers, 42 doubles, and 88 RBIs in 2022. A two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger winner in 2021, Devers' 162-game average over the last four seasons sits at 34 homers and 110 RBIs.

Devers, manager Alex Cora, and most of Boston's brass -- Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, president and CEO Sam Kennedy, and chairman Tom Werner -- will chat with reporters about the extension at 11 a.m. at Fenway Park.

The Devers announcement comes less than 24 hours after the team announced that infielder Trevor Story could potentially miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing elbow surgery. While the middle of Boston's infield is a mess, at least the hot corner is set for years to come.