Rafael Devers given day off, continuing to deal with shoulder pain

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers is off to a rough start in 2024. On Thursday night, he'll get a rest.

Devers is not in the starting lineup for the series finale against Baltimore on Thursday night, marking his third absence in the team's 13 games thus far.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters that Devers is "battling" but that a trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be necessary at this point.

More Cora: "If he needs one (day), two, three or if it’s an IL stint, then so be it. We have to take care of this." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 11, 2024

Devers missed the second and third games of the season with some shoulder soreness, but he played in every game after that until Thursday.

The Red Sox' highest-paid player, Devers is hitting just .184 this season. He has connected for a couple of home runs and a pair of doubles, and he's drawn seven walks in his 46 plate appearances, but he's been inconsistent at the plate. He went 0-for-6 (with two walks) through the first two games of this series against the Orioles.

Pablo Reyes, who's 3-for-18 this season, is starting at third base and batting ninth on Thursday, as the Red Sox look to salvage a victory in the three-game series against the reigning AL East champs.