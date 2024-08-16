Jerod Mayo calls a healthy Raekwon McMillan a "tone-setter" for the Patriots

The Maye-Brissett QB competition in New England is still on

The Maye-Brissett QB competition in New England is still on

The Maye-Brissett QB competition in New England is still on

FOXBORO -- The Patriots defense is expected to be pretty solid in 2024, and the team has a good collection of linebackers already on the roster. But now that he's healthy again, Raekwon McMillan is making a strong case to earn an important role on the New England defense.

The 27-year-old linebacker was all over the field in Thursday night's preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. McMillan recorded a team-high eight tackles on the night, including one tackle for a loss. He also had a huge hit on John Ross on a kickoff return, dropping the Eagles receiver for a one-yard loss.

Overall, McMillan was on the field for 32 defensive snaps and saw action with three special teams units. The performance drew the praise from Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo on his Friday morning video conference with reporters.

"I would just say tone-setter," Mayo said of McMillan. "He went out there on special teams and defense and made a bunch of plays. He was coming downhill. We talk about block destruction, he was flying around, and I love to see it.

"I know what he's been through the last couple of years, and it was good to see him out there playing good ball," added Mayo.

McMillan originally joined the Patriots in 2021, but he's had to overcome two season-ending injuries over the last three years. His NFL career has been riddled with injuries, as McMillan suffered a torn ACL in his first-ever preseason game after the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He started 28 games for Miami over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but was traded to the Raiders in 2020.

McMillan's first season in New England ended in August when he tore his ACL in practice. He returned in 2022 and played in all 16 games for the Patriots, but only saw limited action on defense. He racked up 35 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, and one quarterback hit to go with his fumble return touchdown in a Week 13 win in Arizona.

The injury bug bit again last year, as McMillan was lost for the year in OTAs when he tore his Achilles. But the Patriots have always liked what they've seen out of him, and signed McMillan to a one-year contract despite the injury.

Now he's healthy again and flying around the field on defense and special teams. The Patriots are set with Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai as their starters at linebacker, with Sione Takitaki signed over the offseason to be the team's top backup. But with Takitaki remaining on PUP, a spot is there for the taking.

McMillan has made strong case to occupy that spot. Setting the tone through the next week of practice and in next Sunday's preseason finale against the Commanders could lock it down for McMillan.