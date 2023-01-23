Radio City Rockettes to teach course at Boston Conservatory

BOSTON - Dance students in Boston will have a unique opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business. The Boston Conservatory at Berklee has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the high-kicking Radio City Rockettes for the spring semester.

Members of the Rockettes will teach the "Precision Dance technique" course, which will involve strength training and the unified choreography that the group is known for.

It will be open to some dance and musical theater majors at the Conservatory, as well as Berklee College of Music students minoring in dance. The course welcomes dancers "from all backgrounds and gender identities," the college said.

The Rockettes and Boston Conservatory have previously teamed up to offer a week-long "Rockettes Conservatory" every year since 2020.