Watch CBS News
Local News

Racing teens cause crash in New Hampshire, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HUDSON, N.H. -- Two cars racing each other caused a crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. It happened just after 12 p.m. on Thursday. 

Police said a BMW 3 was driving on the wrong side of Old Derry Road to be next to a Nissan 370 convertible. Both cars were driven by 17-year-old boys from Hudson. 

"The BMW tried to avoid oncoming traffic and swerved to the right when it struck the Nissan, sending the Nissan into a tree," police said. 

The BMW rolled several times and came to rest on its roof in front of a home. 

A pickup truck, driven by 58-year-old Steven Dionne, of Litchfield, was damaged by the BMW but the driver was not hurt.

Both teens were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for minor injuries. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 3:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.