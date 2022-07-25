Rachael Rollins will launch hotline to report white supremacist activity

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - Local and state leadership want to make sure white supremacists know they are not welcome here. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins has plans to launch a hotline soon, that will allow citizens to report white supremacist activity.

This comes after the latest incident in Jamaica Plain over the weekend, when a neo-Nazi group called the National Socialist Club, held an anti-LGBTQ protest.

WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to local advocacy groups to see if they believe this next step is enough to discourage white supremacist groups from coming to Boston in the future.

Grace Moreno said we all have to get involved, if we're really going to put a stop to the kind of white supremacy activity that happened in Jamaica Plain, over the weekend.

"A lot of people want to say this is not my problem. I'm not getting involved," Moreno said.

Moreno is the Executive Director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

"I think we have to do something, Courtney. Something has to happen," Moreno told Cole.

Rollins announced that 'something' over the weekend: plans to launch a hotline that will allow regular, everyday citizens to report white supremacy activity.

"If a hotline is going to help get information to them that that helps them deploy the next steps--whether it be law-enforcement or build a case against certain groups that will get legal action-- then by all means let's get a hotline going," Moreno said.

The protest during a drag queen story hour for kids at the Loring Greenough House was just the latest in a string of white supremacy activity.

On Independence Day weekend, dozens of members of The Patriot Front marched through Boston; one man also says he was attacked by the group.

"The response by U.S. Attorney Rollins is appropriate and again we applaud it, but we need to also take further steps-- in terms of bringing the city together in a more purposeful way," Reverend Kevin Peterson explained.

Reverend Peterson, the founder of the New Democracy Coalition, said those steps include formulating racial policies that address the racial wealth gap and the racial health disparities in the city -- as well as the creation of a race commission.

"We need an institution in the city that will again, look at historic racism, the current divide that is present now --and point toward a future where racial healing will happen. This will require people from all sectors of life," Peterson told WBZ.

Moreno told Cole Mayor Michelle Wu has already conducted several meetings with community groups.

"I've been a part of those. She's getting information from the right groups, she's paying attention to the right voices, and so is her team," Moreno told WBZ.

Cole reached out to the mayor's office directly to learn what specific steps are being taken to prevent further white supremacy activity, but she's still waiting to hear back.

"Racism is not tolerated here and we must and racism in Boston," Peterson declared.

Cole also reached out to U.S. Attorney Rollins' office, for more information about the launch of the hotline, but has not yet heard back.