Quincy turns out to support native who lost home in California fires

QUINCY - Bill O'Toole fights back tears. The Quincy native lost his Pacific Palisades home in the California wildfires.

"It's total devastation. Palisades is our home," O'Toole said.

Now his wife, Lindsay, and daughter, Leighton, are living in temporary housing as they figure out the next steps. "My wife is 40. I am 42. My daughter is 4. It's 86 years' worth of life that we've lived can now fit in the back of our car." O'Toole said.

In Quincy, O'Toole's two younger sisters, Kristin and Kerin, have rallied the Quincy community to help support their brother's family.

"Words of encouragement, monetary donation. Initially, they had no clothes; they had no shoes; they had nothing They just had what they left the house with. He has such strong Quincy roots," Kerin O'Toole said.

Quincy community rallies for O'Tooles

O'Toole's sisters have already raised more than $50,000. Bill says the outpouring of support is overwhelming. "I went to North Quincy High School, like, I'm a graduate of UMass I am a product of the city. I credit Quincy with who I am. It's amazing the support system that can come out of that."

The family moved to California in 2006 to launch LEAD Education, which aims to provide help and support for kids with learning disabilities. Even now, the O'Tooles are still helping and teaching students who lost their homes and schools.

"To have the ability to be needed and wanted and to give back to give time and lend an ear - to be there is nice," O'Toole said, thanking the Quincy community for coming to his aid.

"There's so many families that are going through this right now. We here just to rally around him and, really, just make sure he knows he's supported," Kerin said.