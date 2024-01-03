85-year-old man hit by car and killed in Quincy

QUINCY – An 85-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in Quincy.

It happened Wednesday around 9:25 a.m. near the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery.

Following the crash, police used cones to mark off a cane in the road near a crosswalk.

Quincy police said the 85-year-old from Quincy was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth but later died.

The driver involved was a 63-year-old Quincy man. He stopped following the crash and called 911.

Police are still investigating the crash.