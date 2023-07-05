Quincy firefighters help man struggling to mow lawn finish the job

QUINCY — Firefighters in Quincy helped a man mow his lawn after he was struggling with it.

Don Perewitz, 69, was trying to cut his overgrown lawn on Quincy Avenue Tuesday afternoon but with bad hips that are scheduled for surgery next month and an 80-year-old push mower, he was having trouble getting the job done.

As he was becoming exasperated with the lawn, he noticed some firefighters heading back to their station right across the street from a call and jokingly asked them if he could borrow their mower.

"He said, 'Yeah, I'll hook you up,'" Perewitz said.

"Next thing I know they're not only over with the lawn mower, they're over with the whole crew," said Laura Klumpp, Perewitz's girlfriend.

Six Quincy firefighters, equipped with a mower, trimmer, and blower, cut and cleaned up the lawn.

The firefighters didn't want to talk about it, but their act of kindness became a hit on Facebook. Perewitz poked fun at the choice of language for the post.

"The one problem is they said they saw an elderly gentleman struggling with the lawn mower," he said. "That's not quite really what it was."

The good deed really struck a chord with the couple. They offered to bring food to the firehouse, but the firefighters politely declined.

"It was just an awesome 4th of July story," said Klumpp.

"They took mercy on me," said Perewitz, who said it was a "one time deal."