Quincy middle school student brings parent's gun to school

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

QUINCY – A seventh grade student at Central Middle School in Quincy brought an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday, officials said.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Mulvey said in a letter to families the gun belongs to the student's parent. The child had access to the unsecured firearm and was showing it to several students outside the school after classes were dismissed for the day.

Quincy police went to the student's home and seized the gun after learning of the incident.

"I am shocked and saddened that this student's dangerous actions jeopardized their own health and well-being and those of their classmates and school staff," Mulvey said.

The superintendent said the student will face "serious disciplinary consequences for their action" and will not return to the school. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:57 AM

