Quincy bicyclist faces life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV
QUINCY - A 69-year-old bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday afternoon.
The Quincy Police Department said it received several 911 calls at 3:03 p.m. saying the bicyclist had been hit by a car at the intersection of Hobart and Taylor streets in Quincy.
Police reported that first responders found the man, who had been riding a motorized bicycle, seriously injured. He was treated at the scene and then transported to Boston Medical Center.
Police said the 81-year-old operator of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Police have not released the identities of the victim or driver.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.