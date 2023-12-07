Watch CBS News
Quincy bicyclist faces life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV

QUINCY - A 69-year-old bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday afternoon.

The Quincy Police Department said it received several 911 calls at 3:03 p.m. saying the bicyclist had been hit by a car at the intersection of Hobart and Taylor streets in Quincy.

Police reported that first responders found the man, who had been riding a motorized bicycle, seriously injured. He was treated at the scene and then transported to Boston Medical Center.

Police said the 81-year-old operator of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Police have not released the identities of the victim or driver.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 10:26 PM EST

