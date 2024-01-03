Watch CBS News
Andrew Chieu of Quincy charged with animal cruelty after allegedly lighting raccoon on fire

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

QUINCY – Police arrested Andrew Chieu of Quincy on an animal cruelty charge after he allegedly lit a raccoon on fire.

It happened Saturday on Royal Street in Quincy.

Andrew Chieu. Quincy Police

Responding officers found two neighbors arguing.

Police said a raccoon was found trapped in a cage. The animal appeared to have burn injuries.

Video of the incident allegedly showed Chieu building a fire in a tin can, then placing the trap and racoon on top of it while the flames grew.

Chieu was charged with cruelty to animals. He was arraigned on Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 9:45 AM EST

