Should dogs be allowed in stores and restaurants?

BROOKLINE - It's a sunny day in dog-friendly Brookline. Kristen Ricky and her dog Stella are out for a walk and considering some window shopping too. "She's been in a few [stores]. The Booksmith, TJ Maxx down the street," Kristen said.

Dogs are now allowed at outdoor restaurant patios and beer gardens in Boston, though not inside. Other municipalities have similar rules on eateries. It is undeniable, people are bringing their pets into all kinds of businesses.

We wanted to know if this is legal, so we reached out to the state. As it turns out, the only language it has on the books is a protection of service animals. It's up to municipalities and entities if they allow dogs inside businesses other than restaurants.

Boston's policy states only service dogs are allowed inside establishments. Emotional support animals and pets do not qualify. The rule seems cut and dry but there's some gray area. The rule says service dogs are not required to be licensed or wear a vest, potentially making them difficult to identify.

Additionally, employees must take a person at their word when asking if the animal is required due to a disability and what task it's trained to perform.

Hence, if the business is indifferent, you could probably get away with bringing a pet inside. But should you?

"It's important for dog owners taking dogs to public places that we respect other people's boundaries as well. Not everybody wants to be near dogs," said Dr. Stephanie Borns-Weil, a veterinary behaviorist and assistant clinical professor at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

"Most dogs enjoy being with their people, but the setting has to be right," she continued.

The doctor says there are signs to look for in your dog to see if it's enjoying the moment as much as you may think. Relaxed dogs will have neutral ears, a soft face with a comfortable and loose posture.

Stressed dogs will have crinkled brows, tight faces, and hunched body posture. Also, dogs will pick up on things you and I don't and can't notice.

"They're going to be much, much, more in tune to scent than we are. They're going to be picking up on the olfactory environment that we don't notice," said Dr. Borns-Weil.

If you're not a dog person and encounter one, the doctor simply recommends giving it a wide berth and know that the dog you walk by could be healthier than its human.

"I'm less worried about being near a dog than I am about shaking hands with a random person about transferring contagion," Dr. Borns-Weil said.

Final analysis on dogs in stores: know your town and business rules and be considerate, just like Stella.

