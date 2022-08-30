Watch CBS News
Quentin Palfrey will drop out of Massachusetts Attorney General race, endorse Andrea Campbell

BOSTON -- Quentin Palfrey is set to drop out of the Massachusetts Attorney General race and endorse candidate Andrea Campbell. 

"I am pleased to endorse Andrea to be our next Attorney General. Andrea's lived experience has shaped her in ways that allow her to connect with families across our Commonwealth," Palfrey said in a statement tweeted by Campbell.

"Her devotion to public service is admirable. She will continue the legacy of Maura Healey and be a fighter for justice for all," the statement continued. 

Palfrey is a former assistant attorney general. He served in both the Obama and Biden administrations. 

Campbell is a former Boston city councilor. She ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor last year.

The current attorney general, Maura Healey, is running for governor.

