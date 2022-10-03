A few quarterbacks the Patriots could bring in to help boost depth

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are down to one healthy quarterback on their roster in rookie Bailey Zappe. The team is expected to add a little more depth to the position this week, though it probably won't be a splashy or season-altering addition.

Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut Sunday in Green Bay after the Patriots lost veteran backup Brian Hoyer to a head injury. He filled in admirably for a kid in his first NFL action, completing 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Chances are he's going to get his first start this Sunday, when the Patriots welcome the Lions and their woeful defense to Gillette Stadium.

It's more probable than not that Hoyer won't play this weekend after he left Sunday's loss with an apparent concussion. The NFL is going to take concussions seriously for a while after the Tua Tagovailoa debacle last week, so Hoyer may be out for a while.

And we still don't know how long Mac Jones will be out with his high ankle sprain. So the Patriots are going to need a little depth at QB, unless Jones' ankle magically healed over the weekend.

Zappe is the only quarterback on the active roster. Emergency quarterback -- receiver Jakobi Meyers -- has missed the last two games with a knee injury. Practice squad receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. did play quarterback in college at Kentucky, but odds are that the Pats will bring in someone to fill the QB void(s) over the next few weeks.

That someone will likely come off the streets or another team's practice squad. If Jones is only going to miss a few more weeks, there's no need to make a big investment in the position, especially after Zappe showed some signs that he can keep things afloat while Jones is out.

Here are a few options for Bill Belichick and company in New England's QB room.

FORMER PATRIOTS (KIND OF)

Cam Newton

This isn't going to happen unless Mac Jones is lost for the rest of the season, since Newton probably won't want a backup gig. And he's probably not too eager to come back to New England anyways, but he does have some familiarity with the team, so he sneaks onto this list.

Danny Etling

The Patriots drafted Etling in the seventh round in 2018, and he spent his rookie season on the New England practice squad. He attempted to switch to receiver the following season, but was released by the team in mid-August.

He's bounced a lot over the last two years, spending time with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks (twice), Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers (twice), and Jacksonville Jaguars, plus a three-week stint with the BC Lions of the CFL. Etling is currently on the Green Bay practice squad, so he'd have to be given a spot on New England's active roster.

Brian Lewerke

The Patriots signed Lewerke as a UDFA out of Michigan State in 2020 and he spent training camp with the team before being released. He was on the New York Giants practice squad last season, playing under current New England QB coach Joe Judge. Lewerke was released by New York in May and is a free agent.

Ja'Marr Smith

Another UDFA signing by New England in 2020, the Louisiana Tech product was among the first cuts of training camp. He signed in the CFL last May, but jumped to the USFL last spring and helped the Birmingham Stallions win a championship.

Garrett Gilbert

A sixth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2014, Gilbert has had two stints on the New England practices squad (2014 and 2021). He's also been with the Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys and Washington Football Team. Gilbert was leading the AAF in passing yards and QB rating when the league was shut down midseason in 2019.

He signed with the Raiders over the offseason, but was released after Josh McDaniels acquired Jarrett Stidham from the Patriots.

OUTSIDE OPTIONS

Jordan Ta'amu

An undrafted QB out of Ole Miss in 2019, Ta'amu enjoyed success in the XFL before the league was shut down in 2020. He led the USFL in touchdown passes and passing yards last season.

Ta'amu was on the Detroit Lions practice squad when Matt Patricia was still with the team, and has also spent time with Houston, Kansas City, Washington, and Carolina -- primarily on practice squads.

Chase Garbers

You may remember Garbers from the preseason, when he threw for 141 yards against the Patriots defense in a Las Vegas Raiders victory. An UDFA out of Cal, he is now on the Raiders' practice squad.

Matt Barkley

A career backup with nine years of experience, the 32-year-old Barkley is on the Buffalo practice squad after being released after the preseason. Barkley even did some punting for the Bills over the summer, which would certainly catch Belichick's attention.

A.J. McCarron

After loads of collegiate success at Alabama, McCarron has been a longtime during his NFL career. He is currently a free agent after stints with the Bengals, Bills, Raiders, Texans, and Falcons.