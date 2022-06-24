Quarry drowning victim identified as 18-year-old Fabieri Fabert from Everett
GLOUCESTER - The teen who apparently drowned in a quarry in Gloucester has been identified as 18-year-old Fabieri Fabert of Everett.
He was swimming with friends Wednesday but did not resurface. He was underwater for about 90 minutes before divers found him.
Fabieri graduated from Everett High School this year. The school will be open on Friday for students who need support.
