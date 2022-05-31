New Hampshire 8-year-old killed by man randomly shooting at passing cars, South Carolina police say

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Quarius Naqua Dunham, a third grader from Portsmouth, N.H. was killed over the weekend when police say he and his family were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's office, 40-year-old Charles Montgomery Allen allegedly shot at three cars as they drove by his home on Saturday.

Dunham was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck. The 8-year-old was removed from life support on Sunday and later died. His father was hit in the leg, but is expected to survive.

Portsmouth superintendent of schools Stephen Zadravec said in a letter to families that counseling will be available throughout the week.

"Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy," Zadravec said.

Charles Montgomery Allen. Florence County sheriff's office

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern issued a statement about the shooting.

There really are no words to express the shock and sadness with which we receive this terrible news. Just last week we gathered in a vigil to remember the 19 children whose lives were cut short in Texas. We tried to imagine how those parents felt, how we would feel. Now that darkness has crept into Portsmouth and taken the life of one of one of our own.

Allen was arrested after the incident. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told CBS 17 that Allen was likely under the influence of drugs.

"No motive. Just probably methed up. He's got a history. He's incarcerated now without incident. Just a senseless, senseless act," Joye said.