'Everybody needs love': Family behind QShanty BBQ giving back to community this holiday season

RAYNHAM – One family known for giving back is working hard to give everyone a happy holiday.

The Pasquale family in Raynham has been donating food for years. Now they are helping out Santa by giving gifts to those in need.

They're a family competitive barbecue team and they try and make lives better for those in need.

"About 5 or 6 years ago, we were talking and I said 'I want to give someone a Thanksgiving dinner.' So I googled homeless shelters and that's what we did," said Sharyn Pasquale of QShanty BBQ.

"We might not be the richest but we have money to be able to do for ourselves. So we can give back in little ways," added Enrico Pasquale.

QShanty BBQ got started when Enrico was in his teens. That's also when he got the cooking bug.

"My mum inspired me to start cooking at such a young age because with my dad working nights, it was me and mum always home. Mum would call me on the way home from work, "Hey put the oven on at this temp. This is what we are going to have for dinner and this is how you do it,'" Enrico said.

That turned into buying a smoker and making delicious dishes. But mom's one time google search has turned into this. As a team, they bring meals to shelters at the end of every month

"It's not what we want to do. It's 'What do you guys want for the month?' Some months they want pizzas, some months they want sauce. We do Thanksgiving and we do a whole turkey dinner. We do pull pork and we do chicken," Enrico said.

Now during the giving season, they are also bringing gifts to kids. All of this to make sure those out there have a happy holiday.

"On Christmas day we usually have Santa Claus come with us and Santa Claus will hand out the presents and stuff to the kids," Sharyn said. "I just find it heartwarming because somebody else needs it more than I do or more than my kids because my kids can get it whenever. We are not hurting and everybody needs love."