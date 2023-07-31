Puppy lured home by smell of family's laundry in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO - Dirty laundry helped lure a puppy back to her family in North Attleboro.

Last week the puppy, Chelsea, was playing in the yard when she went under the fence and into the woods.

Her family posted messages on social media asking everyone to keep an eye out. There were sightings near I-295 and near I-95.

While searching with state police, her owner spotted her in a river nearby.

"I said, 'I think it's time to call it' and suddenly, he yelled, 'Oh my god, she's right there in the bushes!'" said owner Dorothy Haskell.

But Chelsea took off again. That's when workers with the non-profit Missing Dogs Massachusetts suggested the family put out their dirty laundry in a trap near their home to try to lure the dog in. The method worked.

Chelsea lost a little weight during her adventure but is otherwise fine.