Watch CBS News
Local News

Puppy lured home by smell of family's laundry in North Attleboro

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dog lured home by family's dirty laundry
Dog lured home by family's dirty laundry 00:53

NORTH ATTLEBORO - Dirty laundry helped lure a puppy back to her family in North Attleboro.

Last week the puppy, Chelsea, was playing in the yard when she went under the fence and into the woods.

puppy-returns-to-owner-in-north-attleboro-transfer-frame-365.jpg
Chelsea, a puppy in North Attleboro who escaped the yard, was lured home with dirty  WBZ-TV

Her family posted messages on social media asking everyone to keep an eye out. There were sightings near I-295 and near I-95.

While searching with state police, her owner spotted her in a river nearby.

"I said, 'I think it's time to call it' and suddenly, he yelled, 'Oh my god, she's right there in the bushes!'" said owner Dorothy Haskell.

But Chelsea took off again. That's when workers with the non-profit Missing Dogs Massachusetts suggested the family put out their dirty laundry in a trap near their home to try to lure the dog in. The method worked.

Chelsea lost a little weight during her adventure but is otherwise fine.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.