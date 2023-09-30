Rhode Island gardener wins annual pumpkin weigh-off at Topsfield Fair with 2,198-pound pumpkin

TOPSFIELD - A Rhode Island gardener's pumpkin has been crowned the winner of this year's giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Topsfield Fair.

This year's winner weighed in at 2,198 pounds. The proud gardener is Steve Sperry from Johnston, Rhode Island.

Despite the huge size, this year's pumpkin was a few hundred pounds shy of last year's record, which was 2,480 pounds.