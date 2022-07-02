Watch CBS News
Provincetown recruiting hospitality workers to educate public about monkeypox

PROVINCETOWN -- As cases of monkeypox rise, a tourist destination in Massachusetts is taking steps to prevent an outbreak. 

Provincetown has been recruiting employees at restaurants, spas, and inns to help educate residents and visitors about the virus. 

Local leaders said personal conversations are more effective in telling people how to protect themselves and the community. 

The monkeypox outbreak is causing concern because many of the cases are in gay men and Provincetown has a large LGBTQ community. 

On Thursday, Massachusetts announced eight additional cases of monkeypox in adult males within the past week. The total number of monkeypox cases in the state is 21. The first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18.  

