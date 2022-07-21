"Proud daddy of the Boston Celtics": Steph Curry roasts Celtics, Grant Williams at ESPYs

BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors are NBA champs and can pretty much say whatever they want. Steph Curry took full advantage of that luxury Wednesday night when he hosted the ESPYs, using the opportunity to roast the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were in Curry's crosshairs even before the annual awards show began, with the Warriors superstar and four-time NBA champ poking fun at the Boston franchise in a promo for the show.

In the clip, Curry introduced himself as the "Proud husband of Ayesha Curry, the proud son of Dell Curry, and the proud daddy of the Boston Celtics."

Curry's smirk on that last line really twisted the knife for Boston fans.

If only he were done. Curry continued to bring up the Celtics in his opening monologue, playing to the Los Angeles crowd.

"You're never sure coming down here how an L.A. crowd is going to feel about you, but then I remembered we just beat the Celtics," said Curry, which was met by applause. "There's nothing L.A. loves more than beating the Celtics, so we're all in this together."

A short time later, Curry saw Grant Williams in the crowd and locked his insult missiles on the Celtics reserve big man. Williams has been pretty outspoken since the Celtics fell to the Warriors in six games, and during an appearance on "The Long Shot" podcast with Duncan Robinson on Wednesday, he confidently proclaimed that the Celtics were the better team in the Finals.

That comment obviously caught the attention of Curry, and he used his ESPYs platform to roast Williams.

"Grant Williams, I see you in the building. It's great to see you again, my man. I know you like this color, I'll let you borrow it after I'm done," said Curry, who was wearing a nice mint green suit.

"I might even let you wear a ring," Curry added. We'll see."

Ouch. Unfortunately, the Celtics have to sit back and take this trash talk.

But you have to believe that everything being said about the team this summer is making its way to a bulletin board inside the Boston locker room.