Protestors demonstrate outside SatanCon, attendees unbothered

BOSTON — SatanCon, the Satanic Temple convention, kicked off in Boston on Friday, and convention goers were met with outraged protestors outside.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Marriott Copley Place Hotel upset that the convention is taking place in Boston.

But organizers say they're misunderstood.

"We don't worship anything, God or devil. We don't believe they exist," said Dex Desjardins, SatanCon organizer.

Over 800 people registered for the sold-out, three-day-long event.

"It's a philosophy I've been interested in," said Thomas Sams, who traveled from Virginia to attend.

"Because it's such a kind of controversial name, the kindness behind it isn't seen as much because it's like even things that seem bad, are not actually, " said attendee Crow Coy, who traveled from Virginia with Sams.

Organizers say they're not practicing evil. The fundamental tenets of the religion call for compassion and empathy.

"Activism, trying to uphold the separation of church and state is definitely very high up on our list," said Desjardins.

Attendees said they were there to network, find-self love, and be with people who share their beliefs but protestors outside have a different idea of what's going on inside.

"We pray for them," said one protestor. "We love them and we pray for them and we want them to know God loves them."

Bypassers were confused by the drums, signs, and giant statue of Mary.

"I'm just trying to be here on my lunch break to get some groceries," said one passerby.

But for members of the temple, there's a reason why the convention is in Boston this year.

Organizers picked Boston as its host city after Mayor Michelle Wu and the city of Boston refused to raise their flag at City Hall.

"We can have a very serious mission and do some trolling along the way," said Desjardins.

Some attendees said they were unbothered by the protestors outside and just want to learn.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable lending my name to a movement that worshipped Satan, let alone anything," said Sams.