Procession brings remains of Captain Nicholas Losapio to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
BOSTON -- A procession from Boston to New Hampshire honored a fallen marine on Tuesday.
Skyeye followed the remains of Captain Nicholas P. Losapio as they were brought from Logan Airport to Wolfeboro.
Earlier this month, the 31-year-old was one of five marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed in the California desert.
A funeral and memorial service are planned for July 9 in Wolfeboro.
