Watch CBS News
Local News

Procession brings remains of Captain Nicholas Losapio to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Procession brings remains of Captain Nicholas Losapio to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
Procession brings remains of Captain Nicholas Losapio to Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 00:25

BOSTON -- A procession from Boston to New Hampshire honored a fallen marine on Tuesday. 

Skyeye followed the remains of Captain Nicholas P. Losapio as they were brought from Logan Airport to Wolfeboro. 

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old was one of five marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed in the California desert. 

A funeral and memorial service are planned for July 9 in Wolfeboro. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 3:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.