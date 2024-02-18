Group holds weekly rally in Boston for peace and ceasefire in Gaza

BOSTON - Protesters gathered for their weekly rally on Sunday at the State House, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The group "Pro Peace Boston" is behind the effort. They rally every week for a permanent immediate ceasefire and a full hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Pro Peace Boston members are of both Israeli and Palestinian descent and they've come together with a message of peace. Rona Merrill, who lived in Israel for 20 years, said negotiators need to re-examine some of the roots of the war.

"What we all agree on here is to use diplomacy to come to a long-term resolution that includes going back to question all of Israel's borders and to create permanent borders that are sustainable," said Merrill.

The group said everyone is welcome to join the conversation with them.