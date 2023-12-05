Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside President Biden's fundraising event in Boston

BOSTON - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered on Tremont Street in Boston, Tuesday night, outside of a fundraising event for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

President Biden landed in Boston Tuesday to head to a trio of fundraisers, including a concert with singer, songwriter James Taylor at the Shubert Theatre.

His trip comes amid tension sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas and as his approval ratings are at the lowest of his presidency.

One poll suggests that the president's support is slipping among young people.

According to a Youth Poll conducted by the Harvard Kennedy School, of 18- to 29-year-olds, President Biden's approval rating stands at 35%. The same poll states that the number of young Americans who definitely plan to vote for the president has decreased from 57% in 2020 to 49% now.

WBZ spoke with Emerson College students about the president's performance.

"I'm not too fond of him," one student said, "I'm not really a fan of what he's been doing with all the stuff going on with Israel and Palestine."

"I do plan to vote in 2024. We'll see what direction that takes. I mean what direction that will take for me in terms of choosing the lesser of two evils probably," another student said.

President Biden will continue a busy fundraising schedule this week with more events in Los Angeles.

In a speech to donors at a private event outside Boston, Monday, the President said, "If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running. But we cannot let him win."