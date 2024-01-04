Patriots have zero Pro Bowlers for first time since 2000

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there's a "massive possibility" that Bill Belichick is back in 20

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there's a "massive possibility" that Bill Belichick is back in 20

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there's a "massive possibility" that Bill Belichick is back in 20

FOXBORO – Pro Bowl rosters were announced Wednesday, and for the first time in more than two decades no Patriots players were among them.

New England has not been shut out of the Pro Bowl since 2000, which was Bill Belichick's first season with the team.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was among the players who could have received consideration. Instead, Chris Jones from the Chiefs and Jets' Quinnen Williams were named starters with Baltimore's Justin Madubuike a reserve.

A case could also be made for safety Jabrill Peppers. Instead, Denver's Justin Simmons and Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton get the starting nod on the AFC team and Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick is a backup.

The Pro Bowl Games are scheduled for Sunday, February 4 in Orlando. There will be no tackle football this year. Instead the NFL is hosting a variety of competitions that include flag football.