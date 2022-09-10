Prince William and Kate's trip to Boston now in question

Prince William and Kate's trip to Boston in December now in question

BOSTON - Prince William and Princess Kate are supposed to be in Boston in December for the Earthshot awards ceremony. The royal visit is now in question due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs specialist, told WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben she has doubts about the trip.

"I don't know about a visit," Felton Spence said. "I would not be surprised if the visit didn't happen. I don't know anything at this moment."

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle, her official summer residence in Scotland.

"Everything has changed in the last week," Felton Spence said. "The things that they were focused on yesterday are not the things they're going to be focused on today, tomorrow and in the future. And as Prince of Wales, he has a very different role than as Duke of Cambridge."

Dr. Peter Abbott, the British Consul General to New England said, "The Prince and Princess of Wales activity and engagements later this year will be announced in due course."

That said, there are ways you can support and engage with the royals. Public condolences can be left at Old North Church in Boston beginning on Monday and at the JFK Library and Museum.

When a decision is made on Prince William and Princess Kate's travels, it will be final. Every royal detail is measured and planned, even the passing of the Queen.

"We knew this day would come, so we have had plans in place across the United States and across our diplomatic missions across the world and in London for dealing with this very, very sad event," Dr. Peter Abbott said.