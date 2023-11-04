1 injured as home explosion rocks Needham neighborhood

NEEDHAM - A house explosion rocked a home on Prince Street in Needham on Saturday, blowing out windows and setting off a fire that ripped through the house.

"It was loud. There was a boom and a big shake. So, I knew immediately it was gas," neighbor Steve Hinds said. Fire officials said they received a call shortly after 8 a.m.

"We got a call for a house explosion. Crews arrived. They had heavy fire in the basement, partial collapse in the rear," Needham Fire Chief Thomas Conron said

The explosion startled the quiet close-knit neighborhood.

"I was in my kitchen and felt something. It was chaotic. There was a lot of smoke," neighbor Ken Haynes said.

Fire officials said no one was inside the home when it exploded. A worker was injured and transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Hari Harkumar said he's been renting this home for the past two years. "The damage is complete. Total. I am a tenant, and all my furniture, expensive clothes, documents - everything is gone," he said.

Harkumar said he was away in Connecticut at the time of the fire. Eversource did confirm it had a contractor on scene performing planned natural gas work at the house before the explosion. The company said the exact cause is still unclear. The state Fire Marshal's Office and OHSA were on scene investigating.

"Apparently when they were digging something in the morning something went wrong. I don't know the details, but that's what I was told," said. Harkumar said.

Fire officials said this was an isolated incident. No other homes were evacuated, and gas remained on in the neighborhood.

Harkumar hopes to collect whatever he can. "I am wondering where I will sleep tonight. Second, I am thinking how to get back to life," he said.