To Do List: Pride Month kicks off in P-Town, outdoor festivals in Newburyport and Somerville

BOSTON - It's the first weekend of June and there's outdoor festivals taking place this weekend, including one celebrating the start of Pride Month.

Provincetown Pride Festival

What better way to kick off Pride Month than heading to the Cape? Provincetown's sixth annual Pride celebration returns from June 2 to 4. For the first time, Saturday will feature a special festival complete with music and a variety of local vendors for everyone to enjoy. Show your support at Provincetown Town Hall for a fun-filled day happening rain or shine!

When: Saturday, June 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Town Hall - East Lawn, 260 Commercial Street, Provincetown

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Newburyport Spring Fest

Newburyport Spring Fest is happening this weekend! The two-day event will include arts and crafts, live performances, shopping and food from local restaurants. It takes place right along the coast downtown and the event is free and open to everyone!

When: Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, behind the firehouse, Newburyport

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Somerstreets Carnaval

Somerstreets Carnavel returns to Somerville on June 4 for the 13th year. With entertainment, more than 30 artisan vendors and family activities like Touch a Truck, soak in the fun while enjoying food from the best restaurants Broadway has to offer. Don't miss this chance to learn about the city and area non-profits, thanks to East Somerville Main Streets and the Somerville Arts Council. In the event of rain, it'll take place on June 11.

When: Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (rain date is June 11 at the same time)

Where: Broadway between McGrath and Pennsylvania Avenue, Somerville

Cost: Free

Click here for more information