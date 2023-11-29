President Joe Biden and James Taylor hosting fundraising concert in Boston December 5

BOSTON - President Joe Biden appears to enjoy spending time in Massachusetts.

He will join James Taylor at a political fundraiser and concert in Boston next week on Tuesday, December 5.

The exact location and time is still not known. According to the announcement, it will be revealed "36-48 hours before the event."

If you want to sit in the front row, it will cost you $7,500 a seat. Other tickets go for $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250 and $100. Balcony seats are just $50.

Biden was in Massachusetts last week. He spent Thanksgiving with his family on Nantucket.

Earlier this month, Taylor sang the National Anthem at a Lewiston High School football game, days after the deadly shooting there.