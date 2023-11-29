Watch CBS News
Local News

President Joe Biden and James Taylor hosting fundraising concert in Boston December 5

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - President Joe Biden appears to enjoy spending time in Massachusetts.

He will join James Taylor at a political fundraiser and concert in Boston next week on Tuesday, December 5.

The exact location and time is still not known. According to the announcement, it will be revealed "36-48 hours before the event."

If you want to sit in the front row, it will cost you $7,500 a seat. Other tickets go for $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250 and $100. Balcony seats are just $50.

Biden was in Massachusetts last week. He spent Thanksgiving with his family on Nantucket.

Earlier this month, Taylor sang the National Anthem at a Lewiston High School football game, days after the deadly shooting there. 

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 9:41 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.