Keller @ Large: Is President Joe Biden's age a valid campaign issue or ageism?

BOSTON – President Joe Biden's age has become a major campaign issue as we move closer to his bid for re-election in 2024.

Massachusetts Democratic Party chairman Steve Kerrigan told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that talks about the president being 80 are discriminatory.

"Ageism is the only remaining acceptable form of discrimination in our society. We talk about it openly," Kerrigan said. "No one would say 'Do you think someone's being female is a valid concern?' or 'Someone being in a wheelchair is a valid concern?' or 'Someone being gay is a valid concern?' We talk about ageism when frankly the number that people care about isn't 80, isn't his age, isn't Donald Trump's 77. It's what they've done for this country."

Kerrigan was also asked about Kelly Ayotte's campaign for governor, which featured the slogan "We are one election away from being Massachusetts.

"I think Kelly Ayotte has absolutely nothing to run on. No accomplishments, nothing good she's done for the people of New Hampshire or the people of the United States," Kerrigan said. "It makes it convenient to beat up on Massachusetts. There's always that fun rivalry between our New England states. If that's how she thinks she can show the people of New Hampshire that she's the best person to lead them, then we're going to have a really great race for governor next year in new Hampshire and the Democrat will be in that."

