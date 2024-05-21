President Biden to visit Nashua, New Hampshire and Boston Tuesday

Biden marks 1-year anniversary of PACT Act Biden marks 1-year anniversary of PACT Act 02:01

BOSTON - President Joe Biden is coming to Boston and New Hampshire Tuesday.

The president will fly on Air Force One to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and then head to Nashua where he'll visit the Westwood Park YMCA to talk about the so-called PACT Act at 1:30 p.m.

The PACT Act

The law helps veterans get key benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service. The White House said more than 1 million claims have been granted to veterans since Biden signed the act into law in August 2022.

The president has blamed burn pits for the brain cancer that killed his son Beau, who served in Iraq, and vowed repeatedly that he would get the PACT Act into law. Burn pits are where chemicals, tires, plastics, medical equipment and human waste were disposed of on military bases and were used in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The law requires the VA to assume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit or other toxic exposure without the veterans having to prove the link.

President Biden in Boston

The president will then head to Boston for two campaign events, one at 5 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. He'll fly out of Logan Airport around 8:30 p.m. and head back to Washington.

Boston Police said Biden's visit will have an impact on traffic in the city between noon and 8 p.m. Streets will be closed near Logan Airport, the Back Bay, and the Seaport. Drivers in those areas should expect delays Tuesday.