Biden mulls gas tax holiday; drivers say they're desperate for relief

By Juli McDonald

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - President Joe Biden said Monday he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving American drivers up to 18 cents a gallon. It would be welcome news for families already changing their summer travel plans. 

"I'm supposed to go back up to Maine next week. ... I think I'm just going to cancel it. Even this trip was $250, almost $300," a driver from Fairhaven said, pointing to the trailer on his pickup. 

Critics of a gas tax holiday say there are no guarantees drivers would feel a difference. 

Connecticut suspended its state tax from April 1  through June 30. 

"I see the prices to pump the gas here. It's almost 25-30 cents more from New Haven to here," the Connecticut driver said. 

The federal gas tax hasn't been increased in nearly three decades. And the price we do pay serves a critical purpose. 

"The gas tax, from what I understand, is revenue we use to keep the highways up. It might be temporarily good to help prices go down but has a longer-term effect, too," a driver from West Roxbury said. 

Massachusetts drivers pay a 24-cent-per-gallon tax in addition to that. Multiple proposals to suspend Massachusetts' gas tax were voted down this spring. The President hopes to have a decision on the federal tax holiday by the end of this week.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 11:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

