What's President Biden's prognosis after his positive COVID test?

BOSTON - The White House announced President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID Thursday morning, one day after visiting Somerset, Massachusetts. According to his doctor, he is experiencing mild symptoms that include a runny nose, fatigue and occasional dry cough.

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some questions people might have about Biden's diagnosis. Dr. Mallika always tries to provide her best advice, but remember to check with your personal physician before making any decisions about your own health care.

How good are the president's chances of making a full recovery?

Despite his advanced age, the president has been vaccinated and boosted twice which we know is highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization in people over 65. He was also quickly started on Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medication that when started early in the course of infection, is highly effective at reducing the risk of severe COVID-19. So given the fact that he is double-boosted and taking Paxlovid, in all likelihood the president should be fine.

Are there any other things the president should be doing to take care of himself?

As with any viral respiratory infection, it's important to rest, so while he will likely continue to fulfill the functions of his office, he should take it easy as much as possible. He should stay well-hydrated and take pain relievers, if necessary, and be on the lookout for signs that his condition is worsening.

On that note, what should doctors and White House staff be monitoring him for?

The biggest concern is pneumonia. So, doctors will be looking out for worsening cough and shortness of breath and checking his vitals, including his oxygen saturation levels, regularly. They can get a chest x-ray if necessary to look for evidence of pneumonia. And monitor him more closely in a hospital if need be. But again, the vaccine and boosters as well as Paxlovid should protect him from developing pneumonia or any other serious complications.

The other possibility is what's called Paxlovid rebound. A small percentage of patients have their symptoms return after finishing the 5-day course of Paxlovid, usually two to eight days after their initial recovery. Most patients recover just fine but may test positive again and need to re-isolate.

Is it surprising that the president contracted COVID given all of the precautions taken by White House staff?

No. In fact, some say it's surprising he hasn't tested positive up until now. While the White House has been adhering to strict protocols with testing, masking, and social distancing, the president has been traveling extensively and making more public appearances. That coupled with the fact that the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the predominant circulating variant right now, is so incredibly contagious, it was less a matter of if the president would test positive but when. Let this be a reminder that we are not out of the woods with this virus. So if you are not fully vaccinated and optimally boosted, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.