New study finds no link between premature birth and autism diagnosis

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new study debunks the popular belief that preterm birth is linked to autism.

According to the March of Dimes, one in 10 babies in the U.S. is born prematurely. And the CDC says that one in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder. Data has been conflicting on whether babies born prematurely are at higher risk of autism, but a new study says prematurity alone is not to blame.

Researchers in Israel looked at nearly 115,000 deliveries over 12 years and found that after adjusting for factors that could be associated with autism such as ethnicity, being small for gestational age, the age of the mother, and the infant's gender, there was no significant association between preterm delivery and autism. They say that multiple factors likely play a role in autism, and not simply preterm birth alone.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 6:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

