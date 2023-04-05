Watch CBS News
Health

What does being pre-diabetic mean? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.    

Missy writes on Facebook, "I was told by my primary care physician that I was pre-diabetic.  Is this something I should be concerned about?"  

Having pre-diabetes means your blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be called diabetes. However, you're at risk of developing diabetes if you don't make lifestyle changes.

For example, take stock of your diet. Make sure you're eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and lean proteins and avoiding sweets, juice, soda, and refined grains. And get plenty of physical activity throughout the day.

If you have prediabetes, losing just 5 to 10 percent of your body weight can improve your blood sugar and help you avoid diabetes down the road.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.   

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 5:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.