What does being pre-diabetic mean? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Missy writes on Facebook, "I was told by my primary care physician that I was pre-diabetic. Is this something I should be concerned about?"

Having pre-diabetes means your blood sugar is higher than normal but not high enough to be called diabetes. However, you're at risk of developing diabetes if you don't make lifestyle changes.

For example, take stock of your diet. Make sure you're eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and lean proteins and avoiding sweets, juice, soda, and refined grains. And get plenty of physical activity throughout the day.

If you have prediabetes, losing just 5 to 10 percent of your body weight can improve your blood sugar and help you avoid diabetes down the road.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.