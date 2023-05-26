Pre-pandemic level travel numbers expected for busy Memorial Day Weekend

BOSTON - Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be busy, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expecting pre-pandemic level travel numbers and adding routes to accommodate the traffic.

While some people are staying local, others are hitting the road or taking to the skies ahead of the holiday. By air, land and sea, Memorial Day travelers are on their way to their weekend destination

"Everyone's getting out and about," said Logan Aiport traveler Connor Joyce.

Long lines at Logan and cars headed to the Cape only mean one thing.

"Memorial Day Weekend, start of the summer, you know, everyone's traveling," said Joyce, who's excited to see planes packed again. "I think it's exciting, for sure. I'm certainly more eager to get on a plane."

According to the FAA, he's not the only one. The agency is expecting air travel to see its highest Memorial Day Weekend numbers since before the pandemic

"We are ready for the high air traffic volume this weekend," said FAA administrator Billy Nolen.

The FAA is adding routes and asking airlines to use larger aircrafts to include more seats.

"We're taking extra steps to keep flights moving and to keep them moving safely," said Nolen.

Thursday will likely be the busiest travel day, with 51,000 flights and Friday will be a very close second.

While some are choosing to travel, others are staying local, hoping for a quieter Boston.

"It's just a super Memorial Day Weekend, this kind of weather, you couldn't ask for anything better," said Jim Brooke. He and his friend Richard are visiting their favorite spots and enjoying an emptier city. "Museums and wonderful history and parks. It does feel more relaxed."

"It's probably a little less crowded," said Richard Jackson.

And the duo is taking advantage reflecting on the past in peace.

"It's a time to remember. I was in the Vietnam War many years ago and I think it's a wonderful chance to sort of stop and think about it and have a barbecue and have fun too," said Jackson

"It's barbecue weather. It's Memorial Day Weekend weather," said Brooke.