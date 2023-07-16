Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot soars to $900M after no winner drawn Saturday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs after no one won big during Saturday night's drawings.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55 and 57 and the Powerball was 18.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night and the jackpot will be $900 million with a cash payout of more than $465 million.

In addition, Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing has an estimated $640 million jackpot and $328 cash option.

This is the third time ever that both jackpots have simultaneously been over $600 million, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. 

