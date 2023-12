Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no Saturday night winner drawn

Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no Saturday night winner drawn

Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no Saturday night winner drawn

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot continues to soar.

The prize is now worth $810 million after no big winner was drawn on Saturday.

The winning numbers were: 10-11-26-27-34 and the Powerball is 7.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday.