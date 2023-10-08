Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.4 billion jackpot

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is now worth a whopping $1.4 billion for Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers are 47-54-57-60-65 and the Powerball is 19

Winners are able to choose between annual payments or a one-time lump sum cash of $643.7 million

There's been no winner for 33 straight drawings going back to July. This is only the fourth time in Powerball history that the jackpot has gone above $1 billion.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11.