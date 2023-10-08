Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.4 billion jackpot

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.4 billion jackpot
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.4 billion jackpot 00:24

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is now worth a whopping $1.4 billion for Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers are 47-54-57-60-65 and the Powerball is 19

Winners are able to choose between annual payments or a one-time lump sum cash of $643.7 million

There's been no winner for 33 straight drawings going back to July. This is only the fourth time in Powerball history that the jackpot has gone above $1 billion.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 11:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.